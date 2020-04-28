Business Live: Sensex surges over 400 points in opening trade; financial stocks rally

10:00 AM

Sensex surges over 400 points in opening trade; financial stocks rally

Financials continue to aid the rally in benchmark indices after liquidity support offered for mutual funds by the RBI yesterday.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 400 points in opening trade on Tuesday tracking gains in financial stocks on Reserve Bank support amid tepid cues from global markets.

After hitting a high of 32,164.65, the 30-share index pared gains to trade 151.91 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 31,894.99.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 60.05 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 9,342.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 8 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 415.86 points or 1.33 per cent higher at 31,743.08, while the Nifty closed 127.90 points, or 1.40 per cent, to 9,282.30.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 916.42 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Rs 50,000-crore liquidity booster to the mutual fund industry has spurred buying in financial stocks, traders said."

9:50 AM

Oil prices slide again as world runs low on storage capacity amid plunge in demand

Oil fell on Tuesday, adding to huge declines in the previous session, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by as much as 7.1% and were off 6%, or 77 cents, at $12.01 a barrel as of 0110 GMT. WTI plunged 25% on Monday.

Brent crude futures fell as much as 3.5% in early trade and were last down 1.4%, or 27 cents, at $19.72 a barrel. The benchmark slid 6.8% on Monday, and the contract for June delivery expires on April 30.