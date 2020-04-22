Business Live: Economic crisis will exacerbate due to slow response by the government, says Fitch

Stocks are trading flat after opening with minor gains this morning.

Facebook is set to buy a 9.9% stake in Jio, in what is said to be one of the largest FDI investments for a minority stake in an Indian company.

10:40 AM

Demand for health insurance picks up 30% post coronavirus spread

The rapid spread of the global pandemic has got many people worried and it shows in the increased demand for health insurance policies.

PTI reports: "The demand for health insurance policies has surged by 30 per cent post the spread of coronavirus pandemic, online insurance aggregator Policybazaar.com said.

There is definitely a very-very significant jump in uptake towards buying insurance because a lot of people who were earlier not buying insurance or procrastinating to buy insurance are now realising what will happen if they get infected with coronavirus, Amit Chhabra, Head- Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com said in an interaction.

“Policybazaar has seen 30 per cent hike for health insurance and around 20 per cent in life insurance after the lockdown,” he said.

Depicting the trend being observed among the young policy enquirers/ buyers, including first-time ones, he said those who used to think that nothing will happen to them or that they can buy it later on, they have been showing keen interest to at least make their families financially secure."

10:20 AM

Rupee hits fresh low against the dollar

Manojit Saha reports from Mumbai:

The downward pressure on the rupee continued on Thursday amid heightened global uncertainties emerging from the spread of Covid 19 pandemic and record low crude oil prices as the Indian currency slipped to a fresh low against the dollar.

The rupee opened at 77.90 as compared to the previous close of 76.83 a dollar and slipped to 77.92. The previous record low was hit earlier this month when the rupee hit 76.87 a dollar.

Currency dealers expect the pressure on the rupee to continue till the pandemic peak is reached and the Indian currency to test 77.50 levels.

10:00 AM

Facebook picks up 9.99% stake in Jio Platform for ₹43,574 crore

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of $5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore) to buy a 10% stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom arm Jio, as the social media giant looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

“Today we are announcing a $5.7 billion, or ₹43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Ltd, part of Reliance Industries Ltd, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook said the investment “underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country”.

9:45 AM

Stocks trade flat

The benchmark indices that opened with minor gains this morning are now trading flat.

The Sensex is down 30 points while the Nifty is trading a little below the 9,000 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones lost over 600 points, or 2.67% of its value as oil futures continued to plunge.

9:30 AM

Lockdown extension unlikely to contain surge in COVID-19 infections: Fitch Solutions

India's lockdown, which is rated as the strictest in the world, could be extracting a huge economic price without reining in the virus very much.

PTI reports: "India extending the nationwide lockdown by nearly three more weeks to May 3 is unlikely to stem the surge in coronavirus infections and economic and humanitarian crisis will exacerbate due to slow response by the government so far, according to Fitch Solutions.

“We at Fitch Solutions have revised down our forecast for India’s FY2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) real GDP growth to 1.8 per cent, from 4.6 per cent previously,” it said in a note on Wednesday.

“The key drivers behind our revision is slow and weak fiscal response and a worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak domestically, which we expect to cause both private consumption and investments to contract,” Fitch Solutions said.

Noting that the COVID-19 outbreak in India has worsened, it said in a span of about three weeks, confirmed cases in the country have ballooned to over 18,000, and deaths were over 500 as of April 20, from 700 cases and 20 deaths at the end of March.

“Even at these numbers, we believe that India is nowhere near the peak of the infection given its large population of 1.3 billion,” it said."