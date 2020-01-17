Business Live: Vodafone Idea tanks 39%, Bharti Airtel gains 4% as investors anticipate two players market

11:00 AM

Vodafone Idea tanks 39%, Bharti Airtel gains 4% as investors anticipate two players market

Shares of Vodafone Idea tanked over 39% on Friday to Rs 3.66 while shares of Sunil Bharti Mittal led Bharti Airtel gained over 4% to touch its 52-week high of Rs 498.65 in a firm Mumbai market on Friday as investors anticipate a two players market in the India telco market.



This comes after India's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected telcos review plea to reconsider its decision on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), that may force telcos to cough upto Rs 1.3 lakh crore.



Vodafone Idea has AGR dues of about Rs 44,000 crore while Bharti Airtel has AGR dues of about Rs 34,000 crore.



Telcos can still file a curative petition in the apex court though it is done only to cure gross miscarriage of justice and analysts see very low chance of success.



With no relief on dues from SC, Jefferies Equity Research expect either SC or government to provide relief in terms of payment options.



"We expect a moratorium on AGR dues for two years and staggered payments post that over a period of time, aiding cash flows. This will be similar to the spectrum dues. We build this in our base case," said Jefferies in a research note.



According to Jeffries, even with the reliefs, AGR dues are a drag on Vodafone and will affect operations.



"The price increases are positive, but given high leverage, we expect the 4G rollout to be lower than peers, with VodaIdea losing market share. We retain U/P," said the Jefferies report.

- Piyush Pandey

10:45 AM

Jet Airways to sell Netherlands biz to KLM

Jet Airways plans to sell its Netherlands business to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according to a regulatory filing.

The bankrupt airline, which closed its operations last April, is under insolvency resolution process.

The insolvency resolution professional overseeing the affairs of the airline said, "the Company and Dutch Trustee have entered into a conditional sale & purchase agreement with Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij N.V., on January 13, 2020 (“Conditional Agreement”) for the proposed resolution of business activities of the Company in the Netherlands as approved by the Committee of Creditors."

"The proposed resolution is subject to the completion of several conditions including statutory and regulatory clearances, both under Indian law and Dutch laws," the filing said.

10:00 AM

Sensex, Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up 2 pc ahead of Q2 results

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Friday ahead of quarterly results of index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 1.85 points or 0.01% to 12,353.65.

IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and Ultratech Cement were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2.5%.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 4%. PTI