Business Live: Nifty hits lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 minutes

9:45 AM

Stocks hit lower circuit after 12 years

Ashish Rukhaiyar from Mumbai notes: "This is the first time in 12 years that Indian markets have hit the lower circuit.

The 30-share Sensex plunged 3,090.62 points or 9.43% to touch 29,687.52 before trading was suspended.

As many as 17 stocks in the Sensex lost more than 10% in the first few minutes of the trading session on Friday."

9:40 AM

Rupee falls to record low

As investors rush toward safer assets such as the dollar and bonds amid , the rupee has taken a heavy beating.

PTI reports: "The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT.

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don't see it protecting the rupee at any particular level."

9:30 AM

Stocks enter bear market

The Nifty and the Sensex opened to another day of huge losses with both indices down 10% in the initial half hour of trading. Trading has been stopped for the next 45 minutes as the Nifty hit lower circuit.

The crash in Indian stocks is in line with the fall witnessed in global stocks.

The Sensex dropped below the 30,000 mark this morning while the Nifty is currently trading well below the 9,000 mark.

The Indian stock indices are down around 30% from their January peak, marking the beginning of a bear market as the coronavirus pandemic spooks markets.

9:15 AM

World stocks plunge into bear market, oil slumps

Global stocks plunged into a bear market and oil slumped further on Thursday after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves overnight to restrict travel from Europe over the spread of COVID-19.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes shortly after the open in New York after the S&P 500 index fell more than 7%. It was recently trading down 8.20%.