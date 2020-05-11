Business Live: Sensex rallies over 500 points; Reliance jumps 3%

An employee of a stock broking firm looking at a screen as Sensex goes down. File

Stocks opened this morning with strong gains on firm global cues.

10:20 AM

Must you keep off debt mutual funds?

The Franklin Templeton crisis has brought to light many instances of mis-selling and mis-buying in debt mutual funds (MFs), where many folks seem to have signed up for these products without understanding their true nature.

Here are specific situations in which you should avoid investing in debt funds.

Securing the principal

If the top attribute you look for in a debt investment is your principal remaining intact, then debt MFs aren’t for you. Unlike deposits or small savings schemes, debt MFs are market-linked vehicles that pass on not just interest receipts, but also capital gains or losses on the bonds they own, to you.

Some categories of debt funds are highly prone to capital losses. Funds which invest in longer-dated government securities or bonds fall in this category.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies over 500 points; Reliance jumps 3%

The benchmark indices have opened strong this morning on firm global cues.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Monday as strong gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and positive cues from global markets boosted market sentiment.

After touching a high of 32,182.36, the 30-share index was trading 531.55 points or 1.68 per cent higher at 32,174.25.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 148.65 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 9,400.15.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 3 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and ITC.

In the midst of all the coronavirus-driven chaos, Reliance Industries seems to have created its own bull market territory through a V-Shaped recovery by concerted efforts to bring quality investors, reduce its net debt and streamline its balance sheet, said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, Samco Securities."

