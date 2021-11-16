Business news live | Markets update

9:00 A.M.

Markets update

Major Asian share indices edged higher as relief in China’s property sector supported investor sentiment. Chinese blue chips rose 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27% to a 2-1/2 week high. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.22% and Topix added 0.38% in the morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.12%.

In U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 point, or flat, to 4,682.80 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.04%, to 15,853.85.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)