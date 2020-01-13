Business Live: Benchmark indices hit record high on positive global cues; Wipro to report 3Q results today

10:45 AM

Wipro to release 3Q earnings today

Software exporter Wipro Ltd is scheduled to announce third quarter results today. The IT major had reported a higher than expected earnings last quarter.

According to analysts, 3Q is a tepid quarter for IT companies as few new deals will be signed. However companies will be making new investments in digital technology, which could drive up IT spends.

Last week Infosys reported a higher than expected earning, pushing the benchmark indices up.

10:00 AM

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty hit record intra-day high in early trade tracking gains in IT major Infosys amid postive global cues.

After rallying 293.69 pts to a record peak of 41,893.41, the 30-share BSE index was trading 248.57 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 41,848.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 12,337.75, before trading 70.35 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 12,327.15.