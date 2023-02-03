ADVERTISEMENT

Buoyed by tourist footfall, less-travelled Doodhpathri meadows thrown open for winter tourism for first time

February 03, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - SRINAGAR

Doodhpathri, 44 km from Srinagar, hosted a day-long snow festival, which was attended by hundreds of local and domestic tourists

The Hindu Bureau

Snow-covered trees are seen near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to Ladakh. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Buoyed by a record footfall of tourists of 23 lakh the previous year, the J&K tourism department on Thursday decided to bring less-travelled Doodhpathri meadows in Budgam district on the winter tourism map. 

Just 44 km away from capital Srinagar, Doodhpathri hosted a day-long snow festival, which was attended by hundreds of local and domestic tourists. Exciting snow sports, such as snow kabaddi, tug of war, rallies of all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and ski runs were held on the occasion.

“Doodhpathri is given a boost as a winter destination. The destination has been kept open this winter to attract more tourists. Introduction of various snow activities and the operationalisation of a ski shop would be a game changer for the destination,” Director Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb said.  

The ski drag lift is also being made functional by the next summer, which would make Doodhpathri a prominent skiing resort after Gulmarg in the Valley.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, welcomed the tourism department’s move. “This event has a unique model where tourism, employment and infrastructure sectors are being approached in a convergent manner for the sustainable development of the area,” Mr. Hamid said.

Kashmir hosted recorded 23 lakh tourists in 2022, highest figures since 2013 when around 13 lakh tourists visited the Valley. The tourism department is building on tourist flow and expanding winter tourism infrastructure.

