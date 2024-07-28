GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget ignores the needs of persons with disabilities, says TARATDAC

The Union government has not increased the pension amount from ₹300 since 2011 and failed to implement the Antyodaya Anna Yojana despite a court verdict, say protesters

Published - July 28, 2024 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration against the Union Budget in Chennai on Friday. The members criticised the Budget for neglecting the needs of persons with disabilities, noting that only 0.025% of the total National Budget was allocated for them.

Speaking to the media, S. Namburajan, State vice-president of TARATDAC, said: “This Budget is for corporate owners, and it fails to provide justice for persons with disabilities. The Union government has not increased the pension amount from ₹300 since 2011 and failed to implement the Antyodaya Anna Yojana despite a court verdict.”

“Many of them are unemployed graduates. Because of this, a sizeable section of the disabled are dependent on pensions. But the Centre did not take any measures regarding unemployment or increasing pension amount,” said a member of TARATDAC.

The Central share in pension has been static at ₹300 since 2011, and it has refused to revisit the exclusionary nature of the scheme, which will cater to a mere 3.8% of the disabled population identified by the 2011 census, the protesters said. 

