BSNL pensioners seek pension revision

January 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

All India BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association staging a dharna at BSNL Office premises at Tamukkam in Madurai on Wednesday, seeking the implementation of their various demands. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A two-day protest was staged by the members of All India BSNL Pensioner’s Welfare Association (AIBSNLPWA) at the Tallakulam branch office here on January 17 and 18, seeking the Union government to revise their pension.

The association of BSNL and DOT retired employees, urged the government to give in to their long-pending demand for pension revision from January 1, 2017 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.

The protestors stated that they have petitioned the Ministers various times but no action was taken.

Its district secretary S. Veerasamy said that the implementation is the one-stop solution for their woes. “In the milieu of prices rising and the surging economy, the pension must be revised to cater to our daily needs,” he said.

Former State treasurer L. Subburayan also spoke in the presence of District president S. Kanniappan and district treasurer V. Sreenivasagan.

