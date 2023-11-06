Bringing ocarinas to life in a new avatar

November 06, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Sangeeta Deepu holds up a cobalt peacock-shaped ocarina and blows into one end: a high-pitched, almost-primaeval note emanates from the vessel flute, taking one back to another place and time: ancient China and the Maya, Inca and Aztec civilisations that once flourished in the Americas. “There are records that indicate that they were used it for ritual practices,” she says.

The ocarinas of the ancient world were made of different materials—clay, wood and bone—and came in varied shapes, some admittedly frightening. “I wanted to bring the ocarina to life in a new avatar. What was the point in making the same thing that prehistoric people were making?” says Sangeeta, who has made the instrument in all sorts of shapes, including birds, animals and doll figures.

Her journey with ocarinas started around two years ago when Sangeeta, a trained ceramic artist and educator, decided to try something different with the medium. “So, I want back to prehistoric creations and discovered the ocarina,” she says. The word ocarina means little goose, a name bestowed by the Italian Guiseppe Donati when he reinvented this ancient instrument in the 19th century. “It was fascinating that something so small could produce music,” says Sangeeta, who researched extensively trying to get the acoustics right. “

It helped that she has a background in physics, admits Sangeeta, who first started making simple whistles before graduating to more complicated ocarinas. “I was not successful in the beginning and would create all kinds of weird music,” she says with a laugh. “But I just kept pushing myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, she has made a number of these instruments in addition to some ornamental whistles as well as a whistling bottle. She also holds classes on how to make these sorts of ceramic objects, she adds. “Designing and making these articles puts the mind in a peaceful and tranquil setting, detached from the stresses of modern living,” believes Sangeeta. “At the end of the day, I have the satisfaction of having created something beautiful.”

To know more about Sangeeta’s work, check out her Instagram handle sangeeta_deepu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.