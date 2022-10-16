A bridge parallel to the Sankaracharya Bridge will be built at Kalady in MC Road, for ₹42 crore, to decongest the latter that was built in 1963. The 455-m long, 14-m wide pre-stressed bridge will be completed in two-years time, said a press release. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas had visited the bridge and convened a meeting in 2021, following which efforts to build a parallel bridge gained impetus, said a release.
Bridge to be built at Kalady to decongest traffic
