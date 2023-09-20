Breeding of flat-faced dogs ‘immoral’, says PETA

September 20, 2023 09:30 am | Updated September 19, 2023 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Many pugs go through their lives without breathing properly,” said a volunteer, who preferred not to be named, at a demonstration held recently at the World War Memorial at Brigade Road, to raise awareness about the respiratory problems faced by pugs and other flat-faced dogs. Wearing pug costumes and holding oxygen masks to drive home this point, volunteers and supporters of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urged compassionate citizens to never buy these breeds of dogs.

Breathing difficulties

Flat-faced dogs or foreign brachycephalic dogs like pugs, Boston terriers, French and English bulldogs, and Pekingese are breathing-impaired breeds (BIB) who suffer from brachycephalic syndrome, which causes breathing difficulties, said the volunteer. “They usually require extensive corrective surgery to help them breathe, but these surgeries don’t assure that these dogs will be able to breathe without difficulty,” said Atharva Deshmukh, Campaign Coordinator, PETA India.

And yes, as the volunteer pointed out, these surgeries are not available to every brachycephalic dog out there. “Not every dog has access to corrective surgery. Only a very small percentage of dogs get this surgery. These conditions are not perfect or equitable,” he said.

An ‘immoral’ business

Agasthya, another volunteer, firmly believes that breeding flat-faced dogs is “immoral.” In fact, the breeding industry itself is deeply problematic, he argues. “Breeders follow the practice of forceful breeding, where dogs are bred through artificial insemination. It reduces animals to a commodity,” he alleged.

It is also an unregulated industry. As Agasthya pointed out, most breeders operate illegally, as they are not registered with state animal welfare boards.

To combat this problem, PETA India urged the Ministries of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, to prohibit the breeding of these animals. “We’re working on two fronts. With pet owners who already own pugs, we’re asking them to register their dogs with the state and sterilise them so that we can stop them from reproducing. We are also appealing to government authorities to prohibit breeding of these dogs,” said Atharva.

Compassionate choice

Offering a “more moral” alternative, PETA volunteers posed adoption as a more humane and compassionate choice, rather than shopping for pets. Instead of buying dogs, Atharva suggested citizens think about adopting their pets instead. “There are over 80 million stray dogs and cats in India. Why not give them a home?” he asked.“There are so many stray dogs and cats who are just as much a part of the community as we are. They also need loving homes where they can be looked after.”

