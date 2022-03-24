Breaking free at March Dance

The performances at March Dance were about letting the body decide how it wants to move

The performances at March Dance were about letting the body decide how it wants to move

‘How long is forever?’ It is a question you do not ask when Priyabrata Panigrahi dances. You want his performance to go on. His 45-minute production, ‘How Long is Forever’, closed the fourth season of March Dance, an initiative by Basement 21, a Chennai-based artists’ collective, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan, Chennai.

A student of Attakalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bengaluru, he visualised five bodies moving as one, as if all were atop a turntable that rested on a central joint and if one tilted, the others would too.

Synchronised rhythm

When Priyabrata along with dancers Parth Bharadwaj, Snigdha Prabhakar, Paridhi Bihani and Gayatri Shetty moved on stage, the synchronised patter of their feet set the rhythm. When they stopped, their breaths were one. To do this, they need to have the same amount of flexibility, energy, breath control and tread length. They are parts of a machine, and each part may go on the occasional fritz, but they eventually end up in mesh.

‘Favourite Things’ by Malavika PC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

But is this metaphor simply my reading of it? In fact, does there need to be a metaphor, a meaning ascribed to the movement?

This was the larger question in the air on the final day of March Dance. In its second week, the festival featured four live performances by its grant winners Priyabrata and Chennai-based Malavika PC, both of whom developed their work through the pandemic, and Pradeep Gupta (Bhilai) and Vaanmadhi Jagan (Chennai), who showcased their new work and built a discourse around it by being in conversation with Basement 21. The vein of discussion running through this year’s March Dance, as it returned to live performances after a two-year-hiatus, is how the effect of this pause reflected in contemporary works.

“When we developed this production during the pandemic, it was about collective stillness and intimacy, with our bodies as the unifier,” says Parth. “We thought, how do we not fall back into the traditional structure of dance... The pleasure of it is in the lack of awareness of ourselves while performing, and letting multiple factors (from the space to the audience) inform our movement.”

When contemporary dance began to gain popularity in India in the 1990s, explains Padmini Chettur, co-founder of Basement 21, the lack of a familiar narrative threw audiences off.

What pioneers relied on instead were picture-perfect displays of the geometry of bodies — those awe-inspiring poses struck to seduce the audiences.

Thirty years on, is it possible to move beyond that? To focus on neither the narrative nor the poses? To let dancers have a starting point and an ending point, but focus simply on the beauty of their journey and not the reason for it?

Pradeep Gupta’s ‘Bindadevi’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Pradeep Gupta’s performance called ‘Bindadevi’, the audience was not told that the performance is actually an ode to the push and pull of his parents’ influence on his life. He began his performance with two sticks held between each hand and foot.

These two sticks, we learnt later, represented his parents. The thing is, even without this knowledge, the beauty of the performance remained the same.

Pradeep was at once the puppeteer and the puppet, his hands manoeuvring his feet through the sticks. It was an exploration of the movement of each joint in the body and its degrees of freedom, as if watching a man coming alive and becoming himself for the first time.

It is upon young contemporary dancers to rethink the need for narratives and poses, says Padmini: “This could be the coming of age for contemporary dance in our country, as young dancers go beyond traditional structures and let the body decide how it wants to reach out and move.”

The Chennai-based writer is a freelance journalist.