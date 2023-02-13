ADVERTISEMENT

Booklet to help soldiers, veterans released

February 13, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commandant of 1 EME Centre Secunderabad Brigadier Suresh G on Monday released the ‘Humrahi, We Care’ booklet for JCOs, veterans and veer naari’s. The booklet covers all the entitlements of JCOs and ORs, including those pertaining to retirement and battle casualty. The booklet is envisaged as a guide to veterans and dependants of the Indian Army.

Humrahi was formulated by the EME Records under the stewardship of Colonel Bhupendra Singh and staff with the guidance of officer in-charge Brigadier Suresh G of 1 EME Centre. The booklet was unveiled at the Milkha Singh Stadium during an event attended by over 1,000 personnel from the Indian Army. 

During his address, Brigadier Suresh said the initiative would lead to a single-window system of providing information on all kinds of needs of soldiers/veterans and their dependants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US