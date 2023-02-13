Booklet to help soldiers, veterans released

February 13, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commandant of 1 EME Centre Secunderabad Brigadier Suresh G on Monday released the ‘Humrahi, We Care’ booklet for JCOs, veterans and veer naari’s. The booklet covers all the entitlements of JCOs and ORs, including those pertaining to retirement and battle casualty. The booklet is envisaged as a guide to veterans and dependants of the Indian Army.

Humrahi was formulated by the EME Records under the stewardship of Colonel Bhupendra Singh and staff with the guidance of officer in-charge Brigadier Suresh G of 1 EME Centre. The booklet was unveiled at the Milkha Singh Stadium during an event attended by over 1,000 personnel from the Indian Army.

During his address, Brigadier Suresh said the initiative would lead to a single-window system of providing information on all kinds of needs of soldiers/veterans and their dependants.