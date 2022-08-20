What do you get when a 93-year-old and a two-year-old get together? Bombay Sweet Shop’s desserts steeped in nostalgia with a hint of the modern

The kitchens at Bombay Sweet Shop (BSS) are stacked with packets of Parle G. The chefs deftly make their way through these as they crush and crumble the biscuits, whipping up the brand’s newest range of desserts. Started in 2000 in Mumbai, and known for reinventing traditional Indian sweets and giving them a hip modern avatar, the brand this time has collaborated with the iconic Parle G biscuit to bring about their latest offering — The Geniusly Sweet Collection featuring Parle G Fudge and Chai Biscuit Choco Barks. “We are a young brand and it has been an honour to tie up with a 93-year-old brand like Parle Products,” says Sameer Seth Seth, founder and CEO of Hungry Inc Hospitality that owns Bombay Sweet Shop.

Five hundred and forty kilograms of biscuits have gone into creating this limited edition collection. “But given the demand, it may not be limited anymore,” says Sameer. “The idea was to take one of our favourite childhood memories and recreate something out of it,” he adds.

Parle G biscuits have often been used to create snacks and desserts — largely because the recipe for the biscuit, though unchanged since it was first made in 1939, lends itself well to modern flavours. Their own website lists a number of recipes. “Restaurants like Farzi Cafe have Parle G cheesecake. But this is the first time that we are collaborating and co-creating recipes with a brand,” says Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products.

An image of the collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Over the years, starting their day with these biscuits dunked in tea or milk has been a routine for many people. It’s a staple for many Indians,” says Mayank. “I spent 10 years in boarding school surviving on Parle G biscuits,” he laughs. Nostalgia plays a big role in any relationship, believes Mayank. And this collection effusing that very emotion makes a great gift option for festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

This line took many months of planning. They did not want one of the ingredients overpowering the other. “When people open a pack they should feel they are biting into a Parle G,” says Sameer. Since the association of this biscuit is so strong with tea time, the teams from Parle and BSS were particular about bringing in the taste of chai into the barks. A spiced chai to be particular, with flavours of cardamom.

From the collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team at BSS is constantly thinking of how to have fun with sweets in India. “Mithai has been around for so long. But we think of mithai at specific times like festivals. How do you go beyond that and make it something that can be had often? Parle G is something that you can have everyday, and we were thinking how do we put them together,” explains Sameer. The recipes went through many rounds of iteration. The team looked at factors such as touch, feel and how long it will last — especially as they are shipped all over India.

