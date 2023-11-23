HamberMenu
Body of girl swept away by gushing water near Bharananganam recovered

One house was destroyed and seven others damaged in Pathanamthitta. Surging waters wash away roads, causing traffic disruptions and delaying rescue mission

November 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A house in Konni Kokkathodu destroyed in landslip.

A house in Konni Kokkathodu destroyed in landslip. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing at stream at Chittanappara, near Bharananganam, on Wednesday evening was recovered from Kandanchira, near Peroor, around 25 km downstream the Meenachil river on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Helen Alex, daughter of Alex, alias Sibichan, of Padinjare Poriyath.

Officials said she accidentality fell into the stream and was swept away by the strong currents. She was returning home from school when the incident took place. On an alert, a rescue team had reached the spot and launched a search operation in the waterbody, which courses down towards the Meenachil river.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for a post-mortem examination.

Another missing

Meanwhile, the rescue officials are yet to recover the body of a 71-year-old woman, who had fallen into a stream at Naranganam, Pathanamthitta, on Wednesday. The heavy rain that lashed the region caused widespread damage in five villages of the Konni taluk.

As per official estimates, one house was destroyed and seven others damaged in the rain in Pathanamthitta. The surging waters also washed away roads in several parts, causing traffic disruptions and delaying the rescue missions. The concrete lining of the Pampa Irrigation Canal sustained damage. A team led by the Konni tahsildar visited the affected locations and took estimates of the loss.

A preliminary estimate by the Department of Agriculture showed that crops in over 56 hectares of land were destroyed and the total loss to the farm sector was estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

