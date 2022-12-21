Blood Cancers are curable in majority of cases

December 21, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Blood cancers are not the end of the road and are curable in majority of the cases, most of the patients can expect completely normal life after advanced treatments such as bone marrow transplant, said Ganesh Jaishetwar, senior haematologist, Yashoda Hospital Hyderabad, on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Nizamabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The common misbelief that blood cancers are death sentences and patients will be bed ridden for the rest of their lives is incorrect. All patients with successful treatments are leading normal lives. The hemato-oncology field has advanced greatly in recent years and most of the advanced treatments are available now,” he said. 

Bone marrow transplants in India are gradually increasing, until a few years back only 500 transplants were done in a year. Today more than 300 transplants are being done in India. However, only 5% of the patients with blood diseases are able to get this treatment and the issue needs to be addressed, added Dr. Ganesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US