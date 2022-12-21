Blood Cancers are curable in majority of cases

December 21, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Blood cancers are not the end of the road and are curable in majority of the cases, most of the patients can expect completely normal life after advanced treatments such as bone marrow transplant, said Ganesh Jaishetwar, senior haematologist, Yashoda Hospital Hyderabad, on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Nizamabad.

“The common misbelief that blood cancers are death sentences and patients will be bed ridden for the rest of their lives is incorrect. All patients with successful treatments are leading normal lives. The hemato-oncology field has advanced greatly in recent years and most of the advanced treatments are available now,” he said.

Bone marrow transplants in India are gradually increasing, until a few years back only 500 transplants were done in a year. Today more than 300 transplants are being done in India. However, only 5% of the patients with blood diseases are able to get this treatment and the issue needs to be addressed, added Dr. Ganesh.