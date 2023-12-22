BJP workers protest against Opposition over mimicry row, call for Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as MP

December 22, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

Party workers of the Delhi BJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday against what they termed “the desecration of the dignity of Parliament” by Congress and other Opposition leaders.

Several BJP leaders present at the protest also demanded the resignation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders involved in the ruckus at Parliament earlier this week, which had resulted in the suspension of over 140 MPs. The suspended members had protested outside the Parliament building, with TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee coming under fire for a viral video where he was seen mimicking the Vice President.

Addressing the protesting workers, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the protest was not being carried out for the sake of the BJP’s ideology, but to “respect the unity and integrity of the country and its constitutional posts”.

“This demonstration is against the mentality of the Congress and the Opposition, who are trying to harm the integrity of India. This protest is against the undemocratic ideology of such parties,” he said.

“The President, Vice President and Speaker of Lok Sabha are not just occupational posts, but institutions. The Opposition is attacking those institutions. Delhi and the rest of the country will never forgive this behaviour,” he added.

The party’s general secretary Dushyant Gautam slammed the Opposition for having “no respect for either democracy, or constitutional posts”.

