BJP Councillor stages dharna against irregularities in auction of Corporation-owned shops

January 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor of ward 14 and district (East) president G. Dhanabalan was detained for staging a dharna at Kamaraj bus stand alleging irregularities in an auction held for 34 newly constructed shops at the bus stand here on Wednesday.

He raised slogans demanding the Corporation to conduct a fair auction for the newly constructed shops at the bus stand. Mr. Dhanabalan told The Hindu that he had repeatedly raised the issue at council meetings that the rent quoted for the shops would not suffice. “In the wake of the authorities seeking bribes to sanction orders for the shops as per the auction coming to light, a few people moved court and eventually the auction was announced as cancelled during the Council meeting on November 17,” he said.

Despite the Corporation assuring to hold re-auction, the BJP Councillor alleged that the authorities played foul and sanctioned orders as if the auctions were held thrice. “And as per the officials, since there were no takers, the rent amount was reduced and the bidders took the chance, which is false. Two of the shops began to function on Wednesday. I’m staging the protest since the white paper sought in this regard is yet to be given to me even after six months,” he charged.

Stating that there were many irregularities in the auction, Mr. Dhanabalan alleged that the monthly rent was reduced to anywhere between ₹11,000 and ₹12,000 from ₹28,000. The deposit was reduced from ₹5 lakh to ₹2 lakh while the period to receive advance rent has been lessened from a year to four months. “No councillor was aware of this and no advertisement was issued in this regard. The officials, including ruling party members, are working with vested interests in this matter which only paves way for revenue loss for the Corporation,” he alleged.

Dindigul Town North police detained him and later released him in the evening.