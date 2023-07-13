Birders document surge in black kites in Chennai during southwest monsoon

July 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

In July 2022 near Guindy Race Course, Gnanaskandan K., a member of Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS), saw a flock of black kites, at least a hundred, moving southwards. Sighting a black kite would normally cause no surprise to anyone, including an average birdwatcher.

Medium-sized and brown in color, the black kite (Milvus migrans) or the common kite is a widely-distributed raptor occupying diverse habitats that range from completely natural to intensely urban landscapes, where, according to a paper published in the Journal of Ethology, they roost communally and often forage on offal from ﬁsh and meat markets, slaughter houses and garbage dumps.

What piqued the interest of Mr. Gnanaskandan and a few other members of the MNS is the surge in numbers from June to August. Data from EBird, a public bird counting platform, also augments the observations on surge. Kalpana Narayanan, a professor and a nature enthusiast, has also been noticing an uptick in the number of black kites moving from north to south across the Chennai sky since 2019. “The numbers start to taper off from August,” she said.

“Black kites are quite common but their population is not constant throughout the year. During southwest monsoon their numbers increase here as compared to Kerala and Karnataka and the reverse happens from September,” said K.V.R.K Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust, who has been documenting common kites in Pallikaranai since 2012.

As per the data available with Mr. Thirunaranan, the swell in months between June and October is clear. For instance, in 2021-22, 51 kites were sighted in May. The number went up to 666 in June, 404 in July, 289 in August, and dropped to 77 in September. “These are all approximate numbers,” he said.

MNS volunteers have begun documenting the count to establish concrete evidence of common kites’ migration from Kerala and Karnataka. “We are looking to coordinate with birders from Kerala. But there needs to be a synchronised survey and satellite tagging of birds to solidify the observations we have now,” said Mr. Gnanaskandan.

