Bima Sugam digital insurance platform ready for launch

Published - October 22, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bima Sugam, a digital insurance platform, is all set for launch, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI chairperson Debasish Panda informed on Tuesday.

“The company behind Bima Sudam is formally registered. The CEO has been appointed. The appointment of other key management personnel is also at an advanced stage,” he said at the 17th Health Insurance Summit 2024 conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here. ”We should have the entire leadership team in place. We are also in the process of onboarding the system integrator that is the technology service provider,” he added.

He further said that there would be a separate portal to onboard Bima Vahaks, the local intermediaries to distribute insurance products. Mr. Panda also said that it was important to simplify the insurance system – from sale of products to settlement of claims – to ensure that the whole of India is covered by a single insurance policy by 2047.

Bima Sugam, an online platform that displays schemes of various insurers for customers to choose from, is part of the Bima Trinity initiative of IRDAI formulated to improve the insurance sector.

Bima Vistaar, an insurance product that covers life, health and property, and Bima Vahak, a system of women-centric insurance distribution channels are the other two components of the initiative.

October 22, 2024

