BIM signs MoU with Anna University to offer Ph.D programme for TN CM’s two year fellowship programme participants

March 05, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Anna University (AU), Chennai, and Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchi (BIM, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to offer a unique Ph.D programme in public policy and Management, which aims to establish an academic and research partnership between both the institutions.

The objective of the MOU states that faculty from Anna University will be the Ph.D. Supervisors and faculty from BIM will be the Ph.D. Co-Advisor. The curriculum will be jointly developed by Anna University and BIM. Exchange of Faculty and Students in the areas of Public Policy and Management. Joint Research Project works in the areas of Public Policy and Management and Dual Degree Programs with tier-1 global institutes.

R Velraj, Vice Chancellor, AU said, ‘The new business order is witnessing growing convergence of management and technology. This MoU seeks to take advantage of this convergence, and the two great institutes are coming together to leverage their respective knowledge and skills in Public Policy and Management. We are committed to jointly creating a pathway for the Tamil Nadu CM’s Fellowship Participants by crafting a unique Ph.D. program for the Fellows which in turn will significantly contribute towards the development of the state in all sectors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asit K. Barma, the Director of Bharathidasan Institute of Management, said, ‘We are committed to making the Tamil Nadu CM’s Fellowship Program the best of its kind with all the global best practices and making it a template for others to follow in the Public Policy domain. C. Yeah Umarani, Director, Centre for Research, Anna University, said ‘This MoU is special since this has huge potential to generate impactful research output, and who can do this better than the Fellows who have honed their knowledge and skills across various departments and programs of Tamil Nadu Government over the past two years during their CM’s Fellowship Program.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.