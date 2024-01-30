GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patna Special Court asks Udhayanidhi to appear before it on February 13

The case is related to controversial remark on Sanatana Dharma

January 30, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

The Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Patna has directed Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it on February 13 in connection with the Sanatana Dharma case.

A complaint was filed against the Minister before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Patna on September 4, 2023, by an advocate, Kaushalendra Narayan. It said that Mr. Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Addressing a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023, the Minister had said, “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana [Dharma].”

Several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked against him, including 153 (A), 295 (A), 298, 500 and 504. The special court has asked him to appear in person or by pleader. 

The order was given on January 15, 2024 with the signature of Sarika Wahaliya, ACJM-I cum Special Judge (MP/MLA), Patna. The CJM court had transferred the case to MP/MLA court on January 6, 2024.

A similar case has also been filed against him at Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for his controversial remark on Sanatana Dharma.

