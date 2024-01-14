Bihar Police arrest main accused in Mahadalit girl rape-murder case

January 14, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - PATNA

The main accused in the alleged rape of two Mahadalit girls and murder of one of them in Phulwarisharif town of Bihar has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as 50-year-old Devanand Rai alias Bhokul, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said while briefing the media.

He said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and also shockingly revealed that in the past he had raped a woman too.

The incident on January 8 led to political uproar in Bihar with Opposition parties coming down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led government. The deceased was eight-years-old while the one who survived is 12-years-old and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna for the treatment.

The accused committed the crime when both the girls had gone to a nearby field to collect firewood. The accused allegedly took the two girls to the fields and inflicted injuries by thrashing them with stones, the police official said.

He added that the eight-year-old girl was raped after she died of the injuries.

“One girl was forcefully raped after she died and he made another attempt to rape the injured girl but he could not succeed. The accused will be punished on the basis of a speedy trial. The stone with which this girl was murdered and another girl was injured has also been recovered. There are traces of blood in it too and has been sent for investigation,” Mr. Mishra said.

The locals were enraged after the incident and they had protested by blocking the roads in Phulwarisharif area. Several leaders of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had visited the place to meet the victim’s family members, including State president Samrat Choudhary and party MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Phulwarisharif police station and preliminary investigation had revealed that both girls who were friends went to collect the firewood in the field and were found in a field adjacent to the road leading towards a Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) post the following day.

In light of the incident, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to bring the accused to book and ensure a speedy trial in the case.

Mahadalits are among the poorest communities within the Dalit fold.