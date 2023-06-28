Bihar amends teachers’ recruitment norms to allow candidates from other States to participate

June 28, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Patna

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (June 27) made a big change to the teachers’ recruitment norms, allowing candidates from other States to become teachers in Bihar.

As per the amendment to the Bihar State School Teacher (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Proceedings and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023, the qualification of being a citizen of Bihar has been abolished. Residents of any State can now apply for teacher posts in Bihar.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Home Department, also holding the additional charge of the Cabinet Secretariat, S. Siddharth made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting. Altogether, 25 agendas were passed during the meeting.

Associations oppose decision

Teacher associations in Bihar have expressed their anger at the new rule and demanded that the government roll back its decision. They opined that the youth of the State will suffer a lot due to the removal of the domicile policy in the recruitment of teachers through BPSC in the schools of Bihar.

Candidates who have been waiting for recruitment for the past four years said that the decision was like mental harassment.

State presidents of Bihar Primary Youth Teacher’s Association (BPTA), Dipankar Gaurav and Nitesh Pandey condemned the decision.

“Bihar government’s decision is not welcoming and we strongly condemn it. The other States are closing the doors for outsiders and our own State is giving the opportunity to the candidates of other States. Where will the unemployed youths of Bihar go for a job if outsiders grab our opportunity? The government should withdraw its decision immediately, otherwise there will be a statewide agitation,” Mr. Gaurav said.

Mr. Pandey warned that if the government does not withdraw the decision within two days, there will be a chakka jam on behalf of the teacher candidates in the entire State. Association’s state vice-president Meeku Pal and Anish Singh said that the removal of domicile policy was a reflection of the anti-youth mentality of the government.

Norms in effect

The new norms would also be applicable to the latest notification issued by the Bihar government for the recruitment of 1.7 lakh teachers. The application for recruitment is available till 12 July. The exam will be conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the month of August and results will be declared by the end of 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the post of primary teachers, secondary teachers and post graduate teachers.

