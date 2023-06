June 08, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bheerappa Nagari on Wednesday was appointed as Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, for a term of three years. The order was issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Government of Telangana. Dr Bheerappa has been serving as the Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at NIMS since 2012.