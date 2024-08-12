Bharti Global to acquire 24.5% stake in U.K.’s BT Group

Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises is set to acquire a 24.5% stake in the U.K.-based-BT Group plc , the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Enterprises, which owns Airtel, entered into a binding agreement with Altice UK, to buy 9.9% of its stake in BT Group. The remaining 14.51% will be bought after receiving regulatory clearances, the company said.

“Bharti and British Telecom (BT) have an enduring relationship going back more than two decades, wherein BT owned 21% stake along with 2 board seats in Bharti Airtel Ltd. from 1997-2001. Today marks a significant milestone in Bharti Group’s history as we invest in BT, an iconic British company,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, said in the statement.

Deutche Telecom, which owns 12% stake in BT group, welcomed the acquisition, calling it a positive move for the company, according to its statement. “We have a long and good working relationship with Bharti. So we are looking forward to work together with Bharti in the Board of Directors for the sake of BT shareholders and customers,” said Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutche Telecom.

“This will support BT’s plans to build fibre, roll out 5G, and develop services,” India’s High Commissioner to the U.K. Vikram Doraiswami, said on X. To foster cooperation in critical and emerging technology, the U.K. and India had announced the launch of a new technology security initiative on July 25, when U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy was visiting New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.