BDS students of Government Dental College being forced to vacate hostel

February 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-three girl students pursuing their final year of Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) at Government Dental College Afzalgunj in Hyderabad are having a tough time as the college administration is forcing them to vacate their hostel in order to accommodate first year students.

The students appeared for their fourth year exams a few weeks ago and the results were announced three days ago. Now the students will have to undergo a one-year internship as part of their course. With one year of stay left at the hostel, the administration has asked the students to vacate their rooms by February 19. The hostel is located on the premises of Osmania Medical College. Voicing their concerns, the students said the administration had been forcing them to vacate the rooms since the beginning of their exams. Most of the students do not even belong to Telangana and will be having a difficult time to shift places all of a sudden. ‘Once the internship commences, we will have to travel to the hospital everyday, how will that be possible if we are staying outside instead of the hostel,’ they added.

Dr Manzur Ahmed, President of All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA), has also written to the college principal requesting for stay of the students. The accommodation for the new batches can be given when the present batch completes its internship in a few months rather than vacating students who have one more year left.”

