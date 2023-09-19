HamberMenu
BBMP to levy penalty of ₹10,000 per tonne for illegal dumping of construction waste, building debris

September 19, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Construction waste dumped near Jakkur lake in Bengaluru.

Construction waste dumped near Jakkur lake in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will proactively start levying fines on illegal dumping of building debris and construction waste on the city’s outskirts. Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, has directed supervisors, marshals, and junior health officials to impose fines.

The building owners, contractors, and others who produce debris and waste are responsible for scientifically disposing of the waste. Due to lack of supervision by the BBMP, the debris is being illegally dumped by roadsides, empty sites, stormwater drains, and other undesignated areas.

The new order has directed the enforcement officials to check all vehicles carrying debris in the city and start levying ₹10,000/tonne fine and initiate action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. This order comes in the wake of the High Court hearing a case pertaining to solid waste management in the city. 

