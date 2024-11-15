BBMP to launch portal for property owners to obtain fresh e-khata

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to launch a new portal to apply for fresh e-khata for property owners who have never obtained a khata in the city. The civic body estimates that there are around five lakh such properties without a khata.

The BBMP had recently launched a website www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in to digitally procure e-khata for properties that already have a khata. For this, the revenue department of the civic body has digitised 22 lakh properties. So far, 6 lakh drafts of e-Khatas were downloaded by property owners. The BBMP has already started approving final e-khatas.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil, during an interaction with the press on Friday, said, “Five lakh properties that do not have a khata are requested to obtain the same. With this, they will also come under the tax net.”

To boost property tax revenue

Such properties can avail final e-Khata after paying tax dues from the date of registration of the property. Those who do not have a khata have remained outside the tax net causing loss to the revenue coffers. This initiative aims to boost the property tax revenue of the BBMP.

Mr. Moudgil further said that so far the BBMP had digitised properties which have khatas - both A and B khatas. The properties which do not have a khata have remained outside the purview of this exercise. The civic body wants to include these properties and the owners will be given an opportunity to obtain khatas. Because, e-khata is mandatory for any sale or registration, and those who wish to sell their properties must apply for the same.

He also clarified that this portal is dedicated only for those who have no manual khata and those who have khata should not apply for khata in this portal.