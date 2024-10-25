ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Baroda net rises 23% in Q2 to ₹5,237 crore on better operating income

Published - October 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) second-quarter net profit rose 23% year-on-year to ₹5,238 crore on increased operating income, the public sector lender said.

Net interest income increased 7.3% to ₹11,622 crore. Global net interest margin came in at 3.1% in Q2FY25 against 3.07% a year earlier.

Gross non-performing asset ratio (GNPA) and net NPA came in at 2.5% and 0.6% in the reporting quarter respectively. These metrics were 3.3% and 0.76% in the year-earlier period. Global deposits grew 9% to ₹13.6 lakh crore and loans grew nearly 11.6% to ₹11.4 lakh crore in the reporting quarter .

Nearly 40% of the bank’s ₹16 lakh crore assets and ₹15 lakh crore liabilities belong to the whole sale category. “We have added on to the retail segments and we plan to retailise the books” said Debadatta Chanda , MD and CEO Bank of Baroda in the media briefing. Speaking about the changes in Liquidity Coverage Ratio that the RBI had proposed Mr. Chanda said “the liquidity coverage ratio currently is at 123.7% and if the RBI LCR draft regulations are implemented in the current form, the ratio would come in at around 115% to 120%.”

