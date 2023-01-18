ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Bhagirath’s case under investigation as university has holiday till January 23: police

January 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the incident involving BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Sai Bhagirath assaulting and intimidating a fellow student at Mahindra University, the Dundigal police said that the case was still under investigation as the university had holiday since January 23.

Speaking to The Hindu, P Ramana Reddy, Inspector, Dundigal police station, said “We have booked a case against Bhagirath Sai but there are no witnesses available due to the vacations which were announced by Mahindra University. Even the victim is not in town for questioning. All the students and wardens are on leave. Once everybody comes back then we can continue with the investigation”

