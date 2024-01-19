ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, construction activities lifted across Delhi-NCR

January 19, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Existing bans on construction and demolition activities, and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi-NCR, among others, were lifted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR (CAQM) on Thursday.

The bans were part of a list of actions under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution. The restrictions ended as the CAQM revoked Stage-3 of the GRAP after an improvement in air quality.

“Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders, and considering the significant improvement in the air quality of Delhi, the sub-committee for operationalisation of actions under GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage III throughout the NCR region with immediate effect,” the CAQM said in a statement.

The CAQM order will come into effect when the State governments issue orders for implementing it.

Actions under Stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP will, however, continue across the NCR region. “Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1& Stage-2 of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-3 actions owing to air quality level further slipping into “severe” category,” the CAQM said. 

CONNECT WITH US