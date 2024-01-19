‘Ban dog breeds used for illegal dogfights,’ PETA says in letter to Delhi Chief Minister

January 19, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - New Delhi

People for Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) on Friday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to ban certain dog breeds used for “illegal” dogfights.

The move comes in light of a seven-year-old girl being violently attacked by a neighbour’s dog, resulting in over 15 injuries, in Rohini on Tuesday.

As per PETA, such a policy, aimed at banning the keeping and breeding of pit bulls and similar breeds, would, if implemented, protect both dogs and citizens from harm.

“This is not an isolated incident. If a policy is introduced in Delhi to prohibit the keeping and breeding of pit bulls and similar breeds, it would protect both the dogs and citizens from harm,” the letter said.

In the letter, the animal rights group further stated that certain breeds, including pit bull terriers, American bullies and Pakistani bullies, are commonly abused for “illegal fighting” and kept on heavy chains.

“This results in a lifetime of suffering, and causes them to become fearful and defensive. Many endure painful physical mutilations such as ear-cropping — an illegal process that involves cutting part of a dog’s ears to prevent another dog from grabbing them during a fight,” the letter added.

The letter included recommendations to overcome the problem. The body suggested that a crackdown on unregistered pet shops and breeders is necessary to stop illegal sales and adoption of community dogs.

“Apart from prohibition on dog breeds primarily used for fighting, it must be ensured that pet shops and breeders are duly registered under the law. Encouraging the adoption of local Indian community dogs and cats from animal shelters over the purchase of foreign breeds must be a vital part of any new dog policy,” PETA wrote.

“It would help reduce the number of community animals and should be encouraged alongside the sterilisation of all community dogs and cats,” they added.

