Ballistic investigation to be held on bullets

Kozhikode A team led by Superintendent of Police (District Crime Branch) is investigating the case of abandoned bullets found in a vacant plot in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Officials of the AR camp who examined the bullets earlier found that they were made in Pune and England. A ballistic investigation will be held to determine its antiquity, police sources said. There were 266 bullets used in 0.22 rifles, some neatly packed in five boxes while some were scattered on the ground. It was a land surveyor who found the scattered ones as he was measuring the land. Later, police, with the dog squad and bomb squad checked the place to find the five boxes hidden under dry leaves. Targets, used for firing practice, were also found in the premises. These bullets are readily available in weapon shops and online markets. Choosing a residential area for firing practice, in the absence of a firing range in the locality, has raised suspicion and the investigation is progressing in this direction.