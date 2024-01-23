Balagopal slams UDF stance on Feb. 8 protest

January 23, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Tuesday criticised the Opposition United Democratic Front’s decision not to cooperate with the State government on the February 8 protest in New Delhi against the polices of the Union Government.

The UDF decision, Mr. Balagopal said, was akin to “sawing off the branch one is sitting on”. Such a stance would only serve to help the Bharatiya Janata Party that was causing hardships to the people through its unsympathetic policies, he said urging the UDF to rethink its decision.

The State government is planning a high-profile protest at Jantar Mantar on February 8 led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the “harmful” financial policies of the Union government. Ministers, MLAs, and MPs from Kerala will join Mr. Vijayan in the protest.

Calling for a united stand for a common cause, Mr. Balagopal said opposition to the Left Democratic Front should not translate into opposition to the State.

Mr. Balagopal said the plans for the protest were finalised after the Chief Minister held discussions with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Deputy Leader of Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty. Surprisingly, the UDF in Kerala was adopting such a narrow-minded stance when the Congress party outside Kerala had been opposing Central policies.

Mr. Balagopal termed the one-day strike announced by the Congress-backed government employees’ organisations politically motivated. The government had no desire to deny the employees their benefits. The government had nothing to hide in this matter, he said.

