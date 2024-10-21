GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bajaj Housing Finance net profit up 21% in Q2FY25 

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. profit after tax grew 21% to ₹546 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, up from ₹451 crore in the year ago period on strong growth in net interest margin, according to regulatory filings of the company. This is the first quarterly results announcement since the company’s bumper listing.

The net interest income grew 13% to ₹713 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹632 crore in the same period last year, the company said in its investor presentation. BHF’s Assets Under Management (AUM) was ₹1,02,569 crore in second quarter of fiscal 2025, 26% more than ₹81,215 crore in the year ago period. While the AUM grew, so did the gross non performing asset ratio (GNPA) and Net NPA, which came in at 0.29% and 0.12% respectively, in the reporting quarter. The corresponding values were 0.24% and 0.09% in the year ago period.

Bajaj Housing Finance stock closed at ₹136.55, down 1.97%. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell nearly 0.1% to ₹81,151.27 points on October 21 2024.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:04 pm IST

