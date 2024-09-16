Bajaj Housing Finance lists at a ‘premium’ ₹150 on BSE

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. raised a record ₹4,800 crore of net public issue on its IPO at its upper price band. The company on Monday got listed on the BSE at ₹150, more than double the issue price of ₹70.

The stock closed at ₹164.99, 10% more than the listing price ₹150, on the BSE.

“We are overwhelmed by the response to Bajaj Housing Finance IPO,” Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., said during the listing event at the NSE. On the day of its debut, Bajaj Housing Finance reported a full market cap of ₹1,37,406.09 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance opened bids for its ₹6,560 crore IPO on September 9, which closed on September 11.

The IPO received the highest ever number of applications (88.94 lakh) and demand (₹3.24 lakh crore) received at the upper end of the price band for a net public issue of ₹4,802 crore (excluding anchor investor portion of ₹1,758 crore).