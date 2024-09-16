GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bajaj Housing Finance lists at a ‘premium’ ₹150 on BSE

Published - September 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. raised a record ₹4,800 crore of net public issue on its IPO at its upper price band. The company on Monday got listed on the BSE at ₹150, more than double the issue price of ₹70.

The stock closed at ₹164.99, 10% more than the listing price ₹150, on the BSE.

“We are overwhelmed by the response to Bajaj Housing Finance IPO,” Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., said during the listing event at the NSE. On the day of its debut, Bajaj Housing Finance reported a full market cap of ₹1,37,406.09 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance opened bids for its ₹6,560 crore IPO on September 9, which closed on September 11.

The IPO received the highest ever number of applications (88.94 lakh) and demand (₹3.24 lakh crore) received at the upper end of the price band for a net public issue of ₹4,802 crore (excluding anchor investor portion of ₹1,758 crore).

Published - September 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.