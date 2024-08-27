Badlapur hearing: Bombay HC asks govt. to constitute panel for ‘changing mindset of boys’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday raised grave concerns over lapses in the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and asked for a committee to be constituted for gender sensitisation of boys in schools.

Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) in the sexual assault case of two four-year-old girls in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, a Division Bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj K. Chavan asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf for State to submit names for the panel.

“We talk about victims but don’t convey to the boys what is wrong and what is right. The committee needs to work on changing the mindset of boys at a young age. The Education Department needs to help with gender sensitisation,” the Bench orally observed.

Mr. Saraf informed the Bench of a Government Resolution passed on August 23 regarding the same, but was told to see if the panel could include a retired judge and a representative from Parent Teacher Associations, among others.

Police pulled up

The court, after going through the investigation report, pulled up Maharashtra Police for not adhering to the POCSO Act by calling the victim and her family to record their statements at the police station, and omitting the name of the victim’s class teacher. It directed that a female prosecutor be appointed to the case.

The court also slammed the media for being insensitive and revealing the name of the school and victims. It observed that the media should read Sections 20 and 23 of the POCSO Act and not breach the law. It also inquired if the police have charged such media channels with disclosing the survivor’s identity.

