Bacterial Infection suspected to be cause of death in Malakpet hospital incident

January 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A bacterial infection is suspected to be the cause of death of two women after undergoing C-Section deliveries at Malakpet Area Hospital on January 13, said a senior health official. The bodies were subjected tor postmortem examination and the report has not yet been submitted. A few of the women who were admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS after the incident were found to have bacterial infection. The exact reason can be ascertained only after the reports were submitted, added the official.

After the incident, a total of 19 women were admitted at the NIMS for precautionary measures out of which 2 women had high rate of infection and were in a critical condition, they had to undergo dialysis and were now absolutely safe. On Monday, 9 patients were discharged and remaining others will also be discharged within the next 2 to 3 days. Nobody is in a critical state as of now. An expert committee has been formed by the Principal Secretary Health, for probing the matter, the report might be submitted in the next few days, said Dr J Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

