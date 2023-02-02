Awareness on CPR can save more lives: Tamilisai Soundararajan

February 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for massive training programmes for the general public on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). She said this at a CPR awareness programme conducted by the alumni of Gandhi Medical College on Thursday.

The governor said that creating awareness and training more people on CPR would result in saving more precious lives. All offices and educational institutions should conduct CPR training sessions to create awareness among students and officials. “We are witnessing many deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest, as people present there have no knowledge on how to perform CPR in times of emergency,” she said and added that the Raj Bhavan and the Red Cross Society started an initiative where one person gets trained in CPR and then train others so that the message reaches a large number of people.

President of Gandhi College Alumni Association Dr. Linga Murthy stated that so far they have trained more than 25,000 house surgeons and 5,000 paramedics in CPR. Additionally, about 8,000 students, Home Guards and general public have been trained so that they can perform CPR in emergency situations.

CPR is an important life-saving technique but an awareness about the technique in the whole of India is only 2% compared to other countries. We are on a path where we want every individual to know how to provide CPR and save precious lives, said faculty of the American Heart Association Dr. Rajashekar.