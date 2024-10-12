Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 5.7% in Q2 of FY25

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which runs the DMart chain of supermarkets, reported consolidated net profit rose 5.7% to ₹659 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from ₹623 crore in the year-earlier period.

Consolidated net revenue increased 14.4% to ₹14,445 crore from ₹12,624 crore in the second quarter of FY24.

While revenue and net profit increased, the profit margin fell to 4.6% in the July-September quarter, 0.3 percentage points lower than the corresponding period in the previous year. The company added six more stores in the reporting quarter, according to its statement.

“We clearly see the impact of online grocery formats including DMart Ready in large metro DMart stores, which operate at a very high turnover per square feet of revenue. DMart Ready business grew by 21.8% in H1 FY2025,” Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said in the statement.

The company’s standalone profit grew about 8% to ₹710 crore in the reporting quarter on a year-on-year basis. Profit after tax was ₹659 crore in Q2FY24. Standalone revenue grew 14.1% to ₹14,050 crore compared with ₹12,308 crore in Q2 FY24.

The quarterly trends were more or less reflective of the half yearly trend where consolidated profit grew about 12% to ₹1,433 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025, compared with ₹1,282 crore in the same period of the previous year. Standalone net profit too grew 12.5% to ₹1,523 crore in H1 FY25 as against ₹1,354 crore in the same period of the previous year.

