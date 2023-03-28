Aurobindo oncology block all set for inauguration at MNJ cancer institute

March 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A new oncology block of MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Hospital is all set for inauguration within the next few days. The new block located at Masab Tank has been built by the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, at a cost of ₹80 crore.

With the establishment of Aurobindo Oncology Block, the MNJ Institute will be able to increase its capacity and accommodate more patients. The state-of-the-art facility spans over a built up area of 2.32 lakh square feet in an area of 2 acres owned by the government. The building consists of eight floors (cellar, lower ground, ground and five other floors) with a total bed capacity of 300 and all floors are interconnected with staircase, ramp and lift.

Speaking to The Hindu, director of MNJ Institute of Oncology Dr. N. Jaya Latha said, “Here, we will be focussing more on gynaecologic oncology where women’s cancer wing will be our focus especially the cancer of cervix and breast, which are more in numbers. They will be treated with a green channel at this facility. There will also be a dental oncology department for oral cancers. Preventive oncology will be the main focus of this block.”

The treatment, which costs about ₹25 to 30 lakh at a private facility, will be provided free of cost here.

The lower ground of the building has two radiology bunkers and a kitchen along with dining rooms besides a fire hydrant and power control command centre. The ground floor comprises main reception, casualty room and 12 consultation rooms apart from microbiology and chemistry labs. The first three floors have a total of 30 wardrooms (10 per floor) along with paediatric ward, female ICU and male ICU, each with a capacity of 18 beds. There are two isolation rooms, each on the second and third floor.

The fourth floor contains two operation theatres along with pre and post operation rooms. There are eight bone marrow transplant rooms and a step down ICU. The fifth floor contains open space consisting of HVAC systems (chillers and cooling towers).

Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Dr. K. Nityananda Reddy said, “This centre is dedicated to supporting those affected by cancer with the highest quality of care. It offers a wide range of treatments, from radiation and chemotherapy to surgery, and provides emotional and physical support to those in need. Additionally, it will provide free consultation and medical treatment of all underprivileged and socially vulnerable people across Telangana and other neighbouring States.”