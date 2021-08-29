Afghanistan crisis updates | U.S. warns of credible threat at Kabul airport

29 August 2021 13:00 IST

August 31 is the deadline set by both the U.S. and the Taliban for America's pullout from war-torn Afghanistan, and U.S. has said that it will stick to the deadline to complete the mission.

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on August 26 to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” After he declared to avenge the deaths, the United States, as a sign of retaliation, took aim at the Islamic State group in Afghanistan on August 28, killing two high-level targets. On August 29, President Joe Biden warned that another terrorist attack on the Kabul airport is “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Here are the latest developments:

Venice Film Festival announces Afghan directors panel to discuss Taliban takeover

The Venice International Film Festival has invited Afghan filmmakers Sahraa Karimi and Sahra Mani to talk about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan with "particular attention to the situation of filmmakers and artists" since the hardline religious group seized control of the country.

The 78th edition of the movie gala, also called La Biennale di Venezia, will be held on the Lido from September 1 to 11.

According to Biennale's official website, the panel will take place September 4 at 3 p.m. at the Palazzo del Casino (Lido of Venice), in the Press Conference Room. - PTI

U.S. in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban says ready to take over airport

U.S. forces are in the final phase of leaving Kabul, ending two decades of involvement in Afghanistan,and just over 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before troops withdraw, a Western security official said on August 29.

The country's new Taliban rulers are prepared to take control of the airport, said an official from the hardline Islamist movement that has swept cross Afghanistan, crushing the U.S. backed government. The Western security official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters a date and time for the end of the operation was yet to be decided.

President Joe Biden said he will stick by his deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by August 31, 20 years after they invaded Kabul and ousted the Taliban government for shielding the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks. - Reuters

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens from Afghanistan

Dozens of desperate Afghans who had been trying to flee the Taliban before the August 31 deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul made it to safety with help from an unexpected place — Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino. Quentin Quarantino is the alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus of New York City, previously best-known for his liberal memes and his jokes about opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Along with his followers, Mr. Marcus raised $7 million within days on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions into Afghanistan to evacuate as many people as possible, many of whom said they had been threatened by the Taliban.

On August 25, their mission ‘Operation Flyaway’ helped ferry 51 people from Afghanistan to Uganda on a privately chartered plane financed by the GoFundMe campaign. - PTI

U.S. believes new attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: President Biden

President Joe Biden said that a retaliatory drone strike he ordered to be carried out against the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan would not be his “last” response to the group for carrying out a deadly attack against U.S. troops and Afghan civilians near the Kabul airport.

Biden said in a statement on August 28 that he discussed the strike with top military commanders, who briefed him on the ongoing evacuation of Afghans and U.S. citizens from the airport, which is set to wind down on August 31. The President said commanders told him that another attack “is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.” Two IS members were killed and another was wounded in the drone strike in the early hours of August 28 in eastern Afghanistan. - PTI

