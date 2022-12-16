Attack on schoolgirl: Accused bought acid online, scanned several websites, say police

December 16, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid while on her way to school, the Delhi Police on Thursday said the accused had browsed multiple e-commerce sites for acid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two bike-borne masked men flung acid on the girl near Dwarka Mor on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. The police have arrested three men – Sachin Arora (20), Harshit Agarwal (19), and Virender Singh (22) – in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Sachin and the victim were friends but had a fallout in September. Despite repeated attempts by Sachin, she refused to talk to him. Incensed, Sachin planned the attack and asked his friends Harshit and Virender for help.

While the police are analysing the phone chats between Sachin and the victim, an officer said the accused took inspiration from crime shows. They conducted recce of the area several times to know her daily routine. “They wanted to know her school timings,” the officer said.

The victim’s aunt said she was still in the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors said the facial burns will heal with time. “She’s trying to open her eyes but is experiencing pain. Her vision is not clear,” she said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has sent a notice to Flipkart from where the accused have purchased the acid. The e-commerce platform has been asked to provide information regarding the seller and details of the transaction. The Delhi Commission for Women, too, has issued notices to two e-commerce platforms for allegedly allowing the online sale of acid.

“They have also been asked regarding compliance of regulations related to sale of acid,” DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

On Thursday, Flipkart condemned the acid attack and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies.

“We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe and prohibited. The seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the authorities in their investigation,” the company said in a statement.