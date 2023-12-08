Atishi pulls up officials over ‘deplorable’ condition of sewers

December 08, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Water Minister Atishi on Thursday pulled up officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) after inspecting various parts of Ashok Vihar’s JJ Colony, having received complaints of sewers overflowing in the area.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the “deplorable” condition of the sewer system, Ms. Atishi gave a strong warning to the officials, stating that they should “work responsibly or face severe action”.

She later told the DJB’s Chief Executive Officer in an official communication that all grievances received from the people should be addressed within 48 hours, and directed him to take strong action against the officers responsible for the cleaning of sewer lines of the Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, and Ashok Vihar Phase 3.

“I have been informed by the residents that the entire area has been facing severe sewer overflow and water contamination issues for a long time. The sewer lines have not been cleaned for months, leading to sewage water overflowing onto the streets. In one instance, dirty sewage water was flowing inside people’s homes. I was appalled to see the condition of people living in the area,” the communication read.

The Minister told the CEO that she was also informed by the local residents that despite giving several complaints to the concerned DJB officials about the sewer issue, no remedial measures were taken by the officials.

“As a result of negligence of officials, people have been forced to live in unhygienic conditions. This is totally unacceptable. One of the primary responsibilities of the DJB is to maintain its sewer line. If it is unable to do so then strict action needs to be taken against those responsible for it. Why should people suffer due to the apathy of the officials?” the communication read.