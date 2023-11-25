HamberMenu
Atishi creating panic among residents with ‘fake’ water crisis: Bidhuri

November 25, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday accused Water Minister Atishi of creating an “atmosphere of panic by issuing a fake warning” about an impending water crisis in Delhi.

Ms. Atishi had on Tuesday flagged a possible water crisis, alleging that funds required to maintain the city’s water supply were not being released to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the behest of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The DJB on Thursday put out a statement saying that residents need not panic as the supply will “continue without any disruption”. When reached for comment, a government source said the Water Minister’s office was not aware of the statement issued by the PR department of the DJB. Accusing Ms. Atishi of corruption, Mr. Bidhuri said: “ Atishi is trying to scare people with a fake water crisis because she fears that the DJB funds are being audited.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Delhi government said the DJB has been “chasing the Finance Department for the second instalment of funds since August, but to no avail”.

