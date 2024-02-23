At Delhi University’s 100th convocation, students to get degrees with 17 security features

February 23, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The 100th convocation ceremony of Delhi University will be held tomorrow, at which 1.38 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate students will receive their degrees. The degrees will feature, from this year, 17 different security features integrated into them.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said, “This time, the name of the student’s mother’s name will be printed on the degree along with a colour photograph of the student. The degree will feature 17 security feature, including currency notes, which are not easy to duplicate.”

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the function, which will be held at the Multipurpose Hall in the university’s sports complex. Mr. Singh added that this year, changes have been made in the convocation attire, and students will now wear handloom stoles, keeping in line with Indian culture.

Postgraduate students will wear gold-bordered turquoise stoles featuring the university’s logo. Undergraduate students will wear yellow stoles, while Ph.D, Doctorate of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae students will wear red.